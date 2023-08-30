SHREVEPORT, La. -- In the shadows of old-growth hickory and pine, a line of stakeholders broke ground with golden shovels on the new Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park Project Wednesday.
Caddo Parish Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and members of the Jacobs family were all on hand to witness the ceremonial start of the $9 million project.
The current facility, which sits on 160 acres of old-growth forest, has been a center for nature education and conservation since 1975. Children and adults from Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas have enjoyed nature hikes, story times, visiting the aviary with birds of prey, and admiring the many static and living exhibits for years.
The new museum will span 13,000 square feet — a giant compared to the current 2,500-square-foot facility. It will feature an event center and catering kitchen capable of serving 400 people, a new aviary, many state-of-the-art exhibits, and plenty of extra parking.
“We are thrilled that this park is getting this renovation. We can’t think of anything that makes us happier than knowing this piece of property will benefit children and adults for let’s hope hundreds of years,” said Arthur Smith, a grandson of Walter B. Jacobs.
Walter B. Jacobs was a major businessman and property builder in Shreveport. He spent four years with his father in the mercantile business in 1877, before founding the banking firm of E. & B. Jacobs, which later incorporated as a National Bank.
After his father died, Jacobs became president of the bank, and also developed the Shreveport Railways Company, served as vice president of the Shreveport Electric Light and Power Company, and built the most complete cotton presses the South had seen at that time. His son, W. B. Jacobs Jr., was an avid nature lover, and donated the land that is now the park so that future generations had access to quality nature education and conservation for years to come.
The full renovation project is expected to be complete by July 2025.