BATON ROUGE, La. - Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said.
But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed and state officials are reviewing cases where requests for special treatment were turned down.
The dispute is the latest flareup over a new data system called eSER, which has sparked controversy for the past six months and was the subject of a hearing in the Senate Education Committee in December.
The complaints are spelled out in a five-page letter to the state Department of Education dated Jan. 26 by attorneys for the Louisiana Association of Special Education Administrators.
The letter says that, in the past, special education students routinely won approval for special accommodations when they took the annual LEAP 2025 exam, which measures what students know about math, English and other subjects.
