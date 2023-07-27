TEXARKANA, Ark. - Volunteers across the state of Arkansas are collecting signatures on a petition against an education reform plan called the LEARNS Act.
One of petition sites is located in Texarkana at the Gateway Farmer's Market.The signatures are a requirement to get a ballot initiative in front of Arkansas voters, which will then allow people to decide if the LEARNS Act will stand.
Volunteers with "Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students," or CAPES, say the legislation impacts all of the children in the state. They believe voters should have a say about it.
The education reform plan promises a school voucher program, paid maternity leave programs, teacher salary raises and literacy programs.
Some people are concerned that the LEARNS Act will take money from public schools and give it to private charter and home schools.
"Some people think its a good act, some people don't. We're just trying to make sure everyone has an opportunity to decide for themselves whether they like it or not. Put it up for a vote and let the people decide," said Chris Silkey, CAPES volunteer.
The CAPES volunteers in Texarkana have been collecting signatures for two days. The deadline to sign the petition is Monday.
For those interested in signing the petition, volunteers will be at the Gateway Farmer's Market on Saturday morning, and then later that evening from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Nix Creek Trail parking lot.
On Sunday, the petition drive will be on Nix Creek Trail parking lot on Arkansas Boulevard from noon until 3 p.m.