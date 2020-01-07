SHREVEPORT, La. -- People living just outside Shreveport keep pressing opposition to code enforcement under the Metropolitan Planning Commission.
The grassroots group Caddo Alliance for Freedom says property rights are being infringed for those living within 5 miles of the city limits. While the MPC has agreed to stop citations for things like boats and RV's parked improperly on properties while it reviews the codes, opponents are not satisfied.
"There's 312 pages of property infringements that are not wrote for the rural," Jessica Tullis said, pointing to a thick copy of the Unified Development Code on her desk. "And so with that we're not going to stop until this (the code) is gone."
Tullis and others with the group plan to speak at Wednesday afternoon's MPC meeting and Thursday afternoon's Caddo Parish Commission meeting.
MPC Director Alan Clarke responded to the group's opposition with a statement reading in part, "It is extremely unfortunate that this situation has gotten blown totally out of proportion. The MPC evaluated the conditions in the planning area outside the City Limits of Shreveport and advised citizens of areas of noncompliance with the Unified Development Code. This data was collected to make some determinations on how to precede with this document in the future. It became evident many months ago that we needed to review both the ordinance for the City and Parish and determine if they needed to be the same. We attempted to explain this to the citizens but they are not embracing that this is nothing new and that the planning limits have existed for over 50 years and there have been ordinance restrictions all of this time."
Meantime, Tullis says the Caddo Alliance for Freedom continues to grow its membership outside all the borders of Shreveport through its Facebook page and via email at cafteamcaddo@yahoo.com