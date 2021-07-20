BATON ROUGE, La. - A small group of protesters were pulled away from the chambers during the opening of the veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol.
The group held up a sign reading "Protect Trans Youth" and chanted that the veto override of Senate bill 156, which sought to prevent transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams in schools, "has to go."
Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the bill in June and now with the veto override session, lawmakers can undo that action.
The protesters were moved out of the chambers and made their way to the capitol grounds where they continued their protest.
Lawmakers opened their first veto override session under the nearly 50-year-old state constitution on Tuesday.