SHREVEPORT, La. -- Are businesses "white by my side?" That's what a citizens group fighting for racial justice is asking. And they're calling out local businesses on social media.
The group is We, The People. It sprang up following the George Floyd case in Minneapolis, and grew with news of the death of Tommie McGlothen in Shreveport Police custody.
The group's publicist, Caitlin Douglas, posted a list on Facebook with a the hashtag #WHITEBYBYSIDE. It's drawn some criticism. But, as Douglas says, "I think as a consumer I have a right to know if people are going to hate me because of the color of my skin."
Her post shows a list of about a hundred businesses -- mostly restaurants, mostly white-owned, the group believes. The group says those businesses have not spoken out against police brutality. And they say they could list hundreds more.
If a business on the list posts on social media that they support the group's cause, they get put on the "green list." Another graphic Douglas posted shows about 20 businesses have done so.
One of them is Frank's Pizza Napoletana, which Douglas singles out for extra praise because they have a "Black Lives Matter" sign on their front window.
But asked about criticism on Facebook that the group is bullying or blackmailing businesses to join the cause, another group leader, Alyssa Fyfe, says, "It's simply a challenge. It's an opportunity to speak out. And especially in Shreveport where whites are a minority, we have a right to know if they are supportive of our cause."
Fyfe has described herself as "the white girl" who organized a protest march for McGlothen earlier in June.
"We, The People" has another protest set for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. outside Shreveport Police headquarters, demanding the firing of the instructor who called the knee to George Floyd's neck "a mistake."
As for the "White By My Side" campaign, the group says they're just putting information out there.
"No one's being forced to do anything. They have a choice to be silent or not. That's their decision," Fyfe says of the businesses named by the group.
Asked about businesses who'd rather avoid the whole controversy surround racial justice, Douglas says, "As a black woman, I say that's complicity."
Douglas continued, that if a business remains silent, they're saying, "'That that doesn't affect me, it's not my problem, so I'm not going to talk about it.'"
"It should be everybody's problem," Douglas declared.
But asked if the group's Facebook tactic was forcing businesses to act, Douglas said, "It may apply a little pressure. But again, you're not being forced into making a decision. If you don't make a decision, that's your choice. We're not responsible how the public reacts to your silence or how they react to your verbalization of support."
Douglas says some in the group have received threats for their campaign and have called police to patrol the area around their homes.
Douglas and Fyfe say their group is not harassing businesses by contacting them. However, if a business moves up to their green list, that's not the end.
Douglas says the next phase has their group researching the businesses further to check their minority hiring, and whether they've made political contributions to politicians who support oppressive laws.