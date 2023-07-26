BOSSIER CITY, La. - The fight to put term limits on Bossier City leaders is heating up. Tuesday the group pushing for the limits held a press conference.
“I mean, the ones that are in office I'm not saying that they haven't done their job. I'm not saying that. I'm just saying that it's time for something new,” said Dorothy Murphy, a Bossier City resident.
That was the sentiment echoed by all at the Bossier City Term Limits Coalition press conference. The group delivered a petition to the city council on July 10 with 2715 verified signatures demanding term limits for those in office. They said since then progress has been slow.
“We heard from the city attorney that they're going to go out and find an outside attorney to do this, but they're not giving us any timeline or what their intentions are,” said David Crockett with the Bossier City Term Limits Coalition.
According to the city charter, the city has one month until they have to submit propositions or pass a resolution to get term limits on the ballot in November. The last city council meeting before that deadline is Aug. 8.
“We're trying to create a sense of urgency in the community. Like I said, after Aug. 8, after that 30 days, they're only going to have three regular city council meetings in order to get the resolution passed and all the packages and everything ready to go to the secretary of state's office to get this on the ballot,” said Crockett.
According to the coalition, Sept. 25 is the deadline for the proposition to arrive at the Secretary of State's office. They said if something doesn’t happen soon they could take legal action.
“We’re going to pray that it's in good faith. But if we have to fight it, we'll have to come up with a different option,” said Crockett.
KTBS reached out to City Council leaders but did not hear back by deadline. The mayor’s office said he is supportive of term limits and would be pleased with the issue going to the voters.