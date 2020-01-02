SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo District Court Judge Ramona Emanuel formally sentenced Grover Cannon to life in prison Thursday in death of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley, 29.
LaValley was killed Aug. 5, 2015 while answering a disturbance call.
A jury from East Baton Rouge Parish convicted Cannon of first-degree murder on Nov. 23. The jury needed a unanimous decision to give Cannon the death penalty.
Emanuel reminded Cannon's counsel they have 30 days to appeal. His attorney said they have already filed a motion to appeal.
Cannon has always said he is innocent; however, he did not speak at Thursday's sentencing.
Ed Blewer, the lead prosecutor, said Cannon will stay in the Caddo Correction Center until the state Department of Correction transfers him. Blewer said its highly likely Cannon will end up in the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.