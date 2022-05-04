MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish was one of 19 Louisiana parishes growing in population from 2010 to 2020. And it was second behind Bossier in growth among the 10 northwest Louisiana parishes.
Not surprising, that growth in DeSoto was on the north end of the parish, a trend that started years ago as more people flocked to the area for the highly-rated school system while still trying to retain a taste of country living.
The 2020 census put DeSoto’s population at 26,812, up .6% from 2010. It’s gone up from there as the U.S. Census Bureau estimates the population at 26,919 as of July 1.
Whites make up the majority at 61%, followed by Blacks at 35.6%. Hispanic or Latino comprise 3%, with other races represented at 1% or less, according to the 2021 mid-year estimate.
DeSoto police jurors and DeSoto School Board members have been busy in recent months working with demographer Mike Hefner in redrawing their election district lines to accommodate the growth as reflected in the 2020 census. The final plans for both are complete, with the Police Jury approving its plan at a meeting two weeks ago and the School Board poised to do the same at its monthly meeting Thursday.
Even though both governing bodies have 11 representatives each, their election district lines are not the same. School board members are considerate of trying not to split representation of school communities, even though the lines don’t affect school attendance. Police jury members often zero in on voting areas.
“We tried to move the board districts as little as we needed to. When we did have to move it, they could tell me what was more appropriate to move since they are more familiar with their districts,” Hefner said.
He also worked with police jurors to keep as much of the current districts intact as possible. But in the end, he has to say, “Hey, we do have to move some lines.”
“The biggest growth was in the Stonewall area. It pretty much dominated the plan design because there was so much population we had to redistribute to the surrounding districts,” Hefner said.
Districts in the south and east of the parish had to stretch north to accomplish that goal.
“It was a domino effect from south going north,” Hefner said.
The growth was so much in Police Jury District 2 in north DeSoto that Hefner said he could have easily taken the excess and created another member district there.
The 11 districts as redrawn for the Police Jury and School Board will have an estimated population of 2,437 each.
The School Board’s new lines will be in place for the November election, which is when board members are up for reelection. The Police Jury will be elected under its new lines next fall.
But this fall voters throughout the parish may find themselves in different voting precincts. Some of the precincts, like districts, had become oversized, causing voters to have to drive longer distances to cast their votes. The smaller precincts should put those voters closer to where they live, Hefner said.