SHREVEPORT, La. -- Attorney General Jeff Landry is in Shreveport for a few days as part of his campaign for governor.
He toured the company Metro Aviation Wednesday and says he is visiting to see how to get Louisiana more competitive and to grow the economy.
Louisiana-based company Metro Aviation does just about everything when it comes to helicopters. From designing to engineering, it's something vice president Todd Stanberry is passionate about.
"We are also the only family owned privately held business that does what we do that's left in the medical industry and we're pretty proud of that," said Stanberry.
That's why Metro Aviation invited gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry to the facility. Stanberry says he can explain the company to others and that could help in the future.
At the flight training center, pilots can put their skills in motion before flying a real helicopter. There's a simulator where pilots can train in terrain.
During Landry's visit, KTBS also asked him about former President Donald Trump being indicted and pleading not guilty. Trump endorsed Landry for governor last month.
"There has been an apparent weaponization of the Department of Justice that doesn't do this country nor this state any good," said Landry. "We've got drugs and human trafficking pouring across a porous border."
Landry's staff says he's in Shreveport for a total of three days.