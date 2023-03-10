SHREVEPORT, La.- The Louisiana Police Jury Association wrapped up its convention in Shreveport with a word from the gubernatorial candidates.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, Former DOTD secretary Shawn Wilson, Senator Sharon Hewitt and State Treasurer John Schroeder all made their pitch to voters on why they should be Louisiana's next governor.
They spoke about the rising crime rate in our state, the need for better public school education, and our state's struggling economy.
"If Louisiana were average, we would live 3 1/2 years longer and get a 33% raise," Rep. Nelson said.
"And that is just average. The tragedy is just 20 miles to the west you get 3 1/2 years of your life back and get a 33% raise."
The Police Jury Association of Louisiana was created in 1924 to improve parish government.