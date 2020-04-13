BOSSIER CITY, La. - Some parents may worry where their child's education is headed. That's why school systems are trying to make the remainder of this school year as simple as possible.
Bossier Parish schools released its guidance for course credit grades K-12 last week.
Some key things to know note:
1) Offering supplemental learning options, online and in print. It will provide a review of prior content, as well as new learning where applicable and as desired by students and their parents.
2) Students will review prior content and be introduced to new material.
3) There will be no penalization for inability to access devices or internet. If a student’s current situation does not allow him/her to take part in academic activities, the principal and/or teacher shall excuse all assigned work.
4) If a student’s grades begin to fall, it will revert back to the grade they had at the time of the school closure, e.g., Do No Harm Practice.
5) There will be no standardized testing or final exams.
There's a lot of pressure on seniors right now, so how will credits be awarded to them?
The grading policy has been modified to allow senior Carnegie units to be reported with a pass/fail option. The school system will only utilize that grading method for a child who really needs it.
If it is used, it must be awarded for the entire course Carnegie unit. Pass/fail options are not calculated into the Grade Point Average (GPA) for the purpose of Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, otherwise known as TOPS.
The school must consult with students and parents through the Individual Graduation Plan (IGP) process to determine how it could impact the TOPS GPA requirements.
What about students in dual enrollment courses? They have a few different options.
Students can continue the course through distance learning options at the higher education institution and earn credit when the course ends.
Or they can opt for an "in progress" designation. They have until Aug. 31 to complete the course and earn credit.
The final option is an "administrative withdrawal.” Students can exit the course with no credit and nothing posted to the official college transcript. The withdraw option is only available until April 23.
You can find the entire guidance for course credits K-12 and graduation by clicking here.