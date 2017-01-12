A Caddo Parish jury on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, found Troy Tousant Stephenson, 36, of Shreveport, guilty of a 2015 sexual battery on a 17-year-old girl.
The 11-woman, one-man jury deliberated less than two hours before returning to District Judge Katherine Dorroh with its unanimous verdict. The jury, which was seated Monday, January 9, 2017, found Stephenson not guilty of a separate charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.
In June 2015, agents with the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Stephenson at his residence in the 4300 block of North Market Street. He had been sought on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The warrants were based on the results of investigation by Shreveport Police Sex Crimes detectives, tracking claims Stephenson, a registered sex offender at the time, committed sexual battery on a 17-year-old girl, and engaged in indecent behavior with another girl who then was 12.
Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Treneisha Hill and Jason Waltman, while Stephenson was defended by David McClatchey.
Stephenson was remanded to Caddo Correctional Center where he will await his next appearance in Caddo District Court, January 26, 2017, for sentencing. Stephenson is a second-time sex offender and if multi-billed, faces up to 30 years in prison.