TYLER, TX- Guinness World Record has now confirmed Bengali, a resident of Tiger Creek is the oldest known living tiger. This year on August 31, Bengali will be 26 years old!
Bengali arrived at Tiger Creek in 2000 after retiring from a 5-year career at Marine World Africa USA.
“The life expectancy for tigers in the wild is 8-10 years whereas tigers in captivity have a life expectancy ranging from 15-20,” says Melanie Wesson, Visitor Services Coordinator, “Bengali is in good health, and we are excited to celebrate her next birthday!”
Tiger Creek seeks to provide a safe and secure environment for animals in need of rescue and rehabilitation while conserving endangered and threatened species.
For more details about Bengali or her birthday celebration visit www.tigercreek.org, find Tiger Creek on social media using @tigercreekanimalsanctuary, or call their office at 903.858.1008.
The sanctuary is currently closed as a preventative to the Delta Variant.