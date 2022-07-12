NEW ORLEANS - Forecasters on Tuesday nearly doubled the estimates for rain totals that could fall in south Louisiana this week, saying parts could get up to 15 inches from a disturbance in the Gulf of of Mexico.
The system also is expected to dump rain on Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle, regardless of development.
The heaviest rain will be possible along the coast, with Boothville expected to get 10 to 15 inches through Sunday from the Gulf disturbance, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.
The disturbance has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression this week, the National Hurricane Center said.