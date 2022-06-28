NEW ORLEANS - Development chances have increased slightly for a tropical disturbance heading toward Texas, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday.
The disturbance, currently called Invest 95L, could bring rain to Texas and south Louisiana this week. Some areas may experience street flooding from the heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.
The National Hurricane Center also is tracking two systems in the Atlantic. One is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie in the next day or so.
