NEW ORLEANS - This summer's low-oxygen dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico along the Louisiana coast covered 6,334 square miles - 10 times the size of Lake Pontchartrain and well above the average size for the past five years, researchers said Tuesday.
It encompasses a huge area of Gulf bottom waters that contains fewer than 2 parts per million of oxygen, a condition called hypoxia. Insufficient oxygen kills bottom-living organisms that form the base of the Gulf food chain, and it forces fish, crabs and shrimp to flee, often disrupting or driving up expenses for commercial fishers.
Scientists blame the dead zone on nutrient-rich freshwater that flows to the Gulf of Mexico through the Mississippi River’s vast watershed, which includes parts of 32 states and two Canadian provinces. Freshwater exiting the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers creates a layer atop salty Gulf waters until it’s mixed by tropical storms in the summer or frontal systems in the fall.
The nutrients – including nitrogen and phosphorus from Midwest agriculture and from sewage – act as food for huge blooms of algae that grow in surface waters. The algae eventually dies and sinks to the bottom, where it is decomposed by microbes, using up oxygen in the saltier, deeper water layer.
This year, a lack of tropical storms, combined with winds mostly out of the south and a likely flow of water out of the mouth of the Mississippi River to the east, resulted in Gulf water containing the least oxygen collecting closer to the shoreline, especially to the west of the Atchafalaya Delta, said Nancy Rabalais, a marine biologist at Louisiana State University and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium. Rabalais is the lead investigator for the annual cruise that measures oxygen content of coastal waters.
The hypoxia area this year was equal in area to the combined size of lakes Ontario and Erie. It was three times the size of last year’s dead zone, which was kept small by the winds and waves of Hurricane Hanna, and was the 16th largest measured during 35 years of coastal cruises.
Including 2021, the five-year average size of the dead zone is 5,380 square miles - 2.8 times larger than the goal set by a federal-state Hypoxia Task Force. That group is trying to reduce the size of the dead zone to a five-year average of 1,930 square miles by 2035.