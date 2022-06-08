SHREVEPORT, La. - As the debate over gun control rages on across the country and in the ArkLaTex, one of the most talked about measures that could gain widespread support in Congress is something called "red flag laws."
Nineteen states and Washington D.C. already have these laws. Whether they have been effective is up for debate.
Red flag laws allow certain people to petition a court to have firearms taken from someone they consider to be a possible threat to themselves or others. In most cases, a family member or the police have to petition a judge to order the removal of the firearms for a set period. But in some states school employees, health professionals, roommates or extended family can also petition the court.
Mark Sherwood is a 24-year retired veteran of the Tulsa, Okla., Police Department, who's seen these laws in action.
"There's two concerns with this that I've experienced. The inconsistencies of these laws from state to state is very subjective and it's hard to sort of quantify if it's effective or not. And, then the other side of the coin is these type of laws can be used as a weapon. For example, if you're just mad at a spouse or an ex-spouse or a neighbor or friend or co-worker, " said Sherwood.
The person who has the firearms taken away can appeal the decision, and the Republican-controlled legislature in Florida passed one of these bills in 2018. That has many thinking this is something that could get passed and implemented on a national level.