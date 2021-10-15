SHREVEPORT, La. – A convicted felon whose name surfaced last year during an investigation of who was responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Caddo Parish Courthouse has been sentenced to 9 years and 7 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun.
Knoxsom R. Peterson III, 26, of Shreveport, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 27.
His arrest resulted from an investigation in August 2020 after the courthouse incident. ATF agents uncovered evidence then leading to the discovery of Peterson's prohibited firearm possession.
Two months later, ATF agents searched Peterson's home and found a pistol in an empty purse reported stolen earlier in the year by a Shreveport resident. His girlfriend told investigators the gun was hers, but her story as to how she obtained it didn't match the facts, prosecutors said.
Peterson later admitted to law enforcement that he bought the gun from someone off the streets, despite knowing that because he is a convicted felon he wasn't supposed to have one.
Peterson has previous felony convictions for simple burglary in 2016 and aggravated flight from an officer in 2020.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cytheria D. Jernigan prosecuted the case.