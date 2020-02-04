SHREVEPORT, La. - A 20-year-old Centenary College student wasn’t sure he’d see the end of the Super Bowl Sunday after being held up at gunpoint in the parking lot during halftime.
"You don’t expect anything bad to happen on a Sunday night in the middle of nowhere,” said Connor Lee.
The college baseball player went to grab a bite to eat around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Lee parked his Chevy Tahoe near the dormitory, stepped out and had a gun pointed at him.
The suspect told him to hand over the keys. Lee dropped them on the ground and backed away. Lee says the suspect and two others got in the car and drove off.
“It’s a safe campus, we never had this problem before,” added Lee. “Stay with people if you can and try to be with people when the sun goes down."
That was the second armed robbery to happen on Centenary’s campus last week.
The first one happened a few days prior. Centenary College had this to say, in part:
"After the January 28th incident, the Department of Public Safety increased personnel and patrols, and after the February 2nd incident, personnel and patrols were doubled once again. Footage from the surveillance cameras helped the Shreveport Police Department in the investigation that eventually led to the apprehension of two suspects and the recovery of the second car yesterday afternoon."
There are more than 30 outdoor security cameras with 24 hour surveillance. The campus employs state certified police officers who are on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.