Gun sale turns into shooting, leaves one man in critical condition

SHREVEPORT, La. -A shooting early Saturday morning in Shreveport left a man with life threatening conditions.
According to Shreveport police, it happened just after 3:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Robinson Place.
Police say a man called someone over to his home to buy a gun. The victim's girlfriend, who was also a witness, says the man was talking to the suspect when he ran back into the house and the suspect fired four bullets at him.
Police say a bullet hit the victim in the back. The man was taken to the hospital with life threatening conditions.
No arrests have been made, but police are looking for the suspect. Police say the suspect is a man weighing 150 pounds and is 6 ft. tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie driving a dark colored Nissan.
If you have any information call Shreveport police or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.