Earl Morris was a Marine rifleman, hopping from island to island in the South Pacific in World War two as we progressed toward Japan. But he says the biggest danger he faced was at sea.
Kamikaze attacks. Suicide planes. The desperate action by Japan sank 34 Navy ships, damaged nearly 400 more, killed almost 5,000 of our servicemen, and injured just as many. One of them could've been Earl Morris.
"Our's was about to be hit when the Naval gunners shot it down," Earl says. "Soon as that plane came at our ship, they shot it down, and thank the Lord, we survived."
Though Earl carried an M1 rifle from Saipan to Tinian to Okinawa, he never had to fire it.
"I never come face to face with a Japanese soldier. Been to a lot of places where they had been. But never saw one eye to eye," Earl says of his good fortune.
"I was just so glad that the war was over. They dropped the bomb. And didn't have to invade Japan. Because that would've been a rough way to go," he says.
Earl did go to Japan, patrolling to make sure the Japanese were disarmed. And he came home with souvenirs, like a Japanese rifle, a bayonet, and a Samurai sword from his World War II experience.
"All gave some. Some gave all. I just gave some," Earl says.
He enlisted out of Hayworth, Oklahoma at age 19 in 1943. Earl came home from the war and worked 30 years at the Red River Arsenal where he became a superintendent in supply.