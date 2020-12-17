SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man and a Texas man will spend years in prison for having guns and drugs in their possession, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said Thursday in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced 30-year-old Cody Harrison, also known as CJ, of Shreveport, to 16 years, 9 months in prison. He'll be on supervised release for 5 years after that.
Harrison pleaded guilty on June 16 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
Charles David Dreesen, 33, of Woodlawn, Texas, was sentenced to 19 years, 2 months in prison on the same charges. Dreesen pleaded guilty on July 29.
“The sentences imposed today send a clear message that using guns in furtherance of drug trafficking is a sure path to a long prison sentence when these cases are prosecuted in federal court,” said Van Hook. “The United States Attorney’s Office and the DEA will continue to work with the Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department and our other local law enforcement partners to make our communities safer by taking dangerous drug dealers off the street.”
The DEA Task Force received a tip in January that the two men would be bringing a large amount of methamphetamine from Houston to Louisiana. The subsequent arrests didn't come without some effort, though.
Agents initiated a traffic stop in Caddo Parish, but Dressen, who was the driver, refused to stop, leading several state law enforcement agencies on a chase. Dreesen drove back into Texas, and as the vehicle stalled from running of gas, Dreesen and Harrison jumped out and ran before being captured.
During the vehicle chase, officers saw several items being thrown from the car's window. A firearm and gun holster were later found at those locations.
Both men admitted to possessing a firearm, and Harrison admitted to throwing a firearm from the window.
Dreesen and Harrison are convicted felons. Dreesen has prior convictions for felony theft, possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Harrison has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Convicted felons are prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
The DEA, Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.