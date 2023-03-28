CRU seizes drugs, guns

Guns, drugs and cash seized in arrest of Myron Lawson. 

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport police Community Response Unit and patrol officers removed more guns and drugs from the streets in recent days in separate arrests.

The most recent arrest happened at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers on patrol in west Shreveport stopped what they described as a "suspicious person" at West 70t Street and Jewella Avenue. 

Officers identified the man as Jomar Manigo, 31, and found him in possession of a firearm and drugs. Manigo wasn't supposed to have a gun since he has prior violent felony convictions. 

The firearm and drugs were seized. Manigo was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotic and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance. 

The other arrest took place around 5:45 p.m. Friday when CRU members made a traffic stop at Hollywood Avenue and Jewella Avenue. The driver, Myron Lawson, 22, had a firearm and drugs, officers said. 

Seized in the arrest were a handgun, marijuana packaged for sale, a scale, as well as methamphetamine tablets and almost $5,000 in cash.

Lawson was charged with possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic with intent to distribute.

