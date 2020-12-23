SHREVEPORT, La. - Gusty winds are projected through most of Christmas eve. Thus, the Shreveport National Weather Service has a Lake Wind Advisory for all of the ArkLaTex until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Strong northwest winds blew in behind a cold front Thursday evening. Gusts jumped up to near 40 mph at times.
Those same speeds are expected through midday Christmas eve. Then, the winds should let up by evening.
