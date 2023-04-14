TEXARKANA, Ark. – Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana broke ground on Friday and blessed the homesite for future homeowners Brenda, Harrison and Dustin Prudhomme, a grandmother, son and grandson.
The group joined in the celebration with the Prudhommes as they begin their journey of living the American dream of owning a home.
Habitat for Humanity made the dream possible with the help of volunteers and donations to allow for an interest-free mortgage.
"It will be like going back home," said Brenda Prudhomme.
The family deeded the family land to Habitat before building begins. The family completed 150 volunteer hours of the 300 required hours of sweat equity. They will work alongside volunteers throughout the rest of the building season.
Completing the house before the heat of the summer is their goal.
"Habitat is different. Some items are donated and hopefully it will not cost as much as it would have a year ago," said Habitat House Builder Stephen Cross. "It is always nice to work with such a hard-working group of people."
This site will be Habitat for Humanity’s third home to be built on Texarkana’s Arkansas side at 200 Berry Lane.
Now more than ever, as building costs have increased, Habitat is in need of volunteers and donations.
For more information on Habitat Texarkana or how you can donate or volunteer, call (903) -832-1746 or visit habitattexarkana.org.