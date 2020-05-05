StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL
INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM CDT TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 175.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 9:00 AM CDT TUESDAY WAS 175.7 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO 173.9 FEET SUNDAY
MORNING.


&&

Hair salons, barber stops, gyms prepare to reopen in Texas

Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas _ Big news from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: he announced Tuesday beauty salons and barber shops can open Friday, as long as they practice social distancing guidelines.

Gyms can open on May 18, but customers must wear gloves and follow social distancing guidelines. The gyms must disinfect frequently and showers/locker rooms are still off-limits.

Abbott also advised at-risk groups, including people 65 and over and/or with underlying health conditions, should continue to stay home and watch remotely when possible. 

Abbott said 427,210 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, with more than half of them tested in the last two weeks.

He said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.

Over the first weekend or May 2020, Texas health officials reported the biggest consecutive-day gains in the number of new COVID–19 cases, with more than 2,000 new cases added on May 2 and May 3.

But Abbott points out that more than 95-percent of the people tested the day he reopened the state were negative for COVID-19. 

 

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments