Hair salons, barber stops, gyms prepare to reopen in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas _ Big news from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: he announced Tuesday beauty salons and barber shops can open Friday, as long as they practice social distancing guidelines.
Gyms can open on May 18, but customers must wear gloves and follow social distancing guidelines. The gyms must disinfect frequently and showers/locker rooms are still off-limits.
Abbott also advised at-risk groups, including people 65 and over and/or with underlying health conditions, should continue to stay home and watch remotely when possible.
Abbott said 427,210 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, with more than half of them tested in the last two weeks.
He said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.
Over the first weekend or May 2020, Texas health officials reported the biggest consecutive-day gains in the number of new COVID–19 cases, with more than 2,000 new cases added on May 2 and May 3.
But Abbott points out that more than 95-percent of the people tested the day he reopened the state were negative for COVID-19.