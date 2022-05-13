SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of slaying a friend with a crossbow in Broadmoor and then dumping the body at a Caddo Parish lakeside park in early 2020 was convicted Thursday in Caddo District Court.
Daniel Ralph Haire, 27, was found guilty of a lesser included charge of manslaughter by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 29, 2020 slaying of Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33.
Haire also was convicted as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.
Norby suffered a penetrating and fatal wound from a broad-head crossbow arrow. His body was found by two teens wrapped in bed comforters at Milton James "Hookie" Cameron Memorial Park at the end of Wallace Lake Road in south Caddo Parish.
Investigators canvassed known associates of the victim and upon searching Haire's residence in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue found bedding that matched the comforters and other evidence linking to the slaying. Haire was arrested following a traffic stop, and a crossbow and a rifle were found in the vehicle he occupied.
During a recorded interview, Haire stated he invited Norby to his home and shot him with the crossbow. He also admitted to wrapping the body in a comforter, placing it in a trashcan and, with the assistance of a friend he called, placed it first in a dumpster on River Bend Road and finally at the Wallace Lake Road park.
Haire will return to court May 23 for sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction, and at least five and up to 20 years on the weapons conviction.
Haire was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Stephen Glassell.