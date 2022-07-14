SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted in May for a 2020 crossbow slaying in Broadmoor must serve 70 years in prison for the slaying, a Caddo Parish district judge ruled Thursday.
District Judge Chris Victory meted out the sentence for Daniel Ralph Haire, 26, found guilty May 12 for manslaughter in the Feb. 29, 2020 death of Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33.
Under habitual-offender guidelines, Haire had faced up to 80 years. He also was sentenced to 15 years, to be served concurrently, for possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Both sentences are to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
The body of Nordby, who had suffered a penetrating and fatal wound from a broad-head crossbow arrow, was found wrapped in bed comforters at Milton James "Hookie" Cameron Memorial Park, at the end of Wallace Lake Road in south Caddo Parish. A passerby had found the body and called 911.
Investigators canvassed known associates of the victim and upon searching Haire's residence in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue found bedding that matched the comforters and other evidence linking to the slaying. Haire was arrested following a traffic stop, and a crossbow and a rifle were found in the vehicle he occupied.
During a recorded interview, Haire said he invited the victim to his home and after an argument shot him with the crossbow. He also admitted to wrapping the body in a comforter, placing it in a trashcan and, with the assistance of a friend he called, placed it first in a dumpster on River Bend Road and finally dumping the body at the lakeside park.
Haire was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Stephen Glassell.