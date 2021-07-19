SHREVEPORT, La -- All of the approximately 80 Haitian migrants who arrived here in two busses from ICE facilities last Friday have been reunited with their families and friends around U.S.
That's according to the group Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention. One of their volunteers, Sonya Bratlie, says they helped connect the migrants with relatives and friends. They also paid for plane and bus tickets for some.
Others got help from the organization Miles for Migrants. The groups say the vast majority of the migrants are asylum seekers.
"It's not, oh, migrants are being released into Shreveport. They're coming after you. That's not the situation here." Bratlie said. "These people are being released because they went through everything that they have been through to get to their families. They're escaping war and poverty."
Since the end of March, volunteers in Shreveport say they've helped more than 400 migrants from 42 countries to reunite with family and friends across the U.S.