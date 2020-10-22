BATON ROUGE, La- As of Wednesday, 512,757 Louisianans have already cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Of those half a million voters, 244,562 are Democrats, 185,211 are Republicans, and 82,984 are Independents.
There have been 32,485 combined votes cast in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.
Of those, 15,123 are Democrats, 12,566 are Republicans, and 4,796 are Independents.
November 3rd is just 12 days away, and over 45 million Americans have cast their ballots so far.