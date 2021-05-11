HALL SUMMIT, La. - A busy day of cleanup for lots of people in Red River Parish. Hall Summit and the Cross Roads area received damage from Monday night storms
Several homes, sheds and garages flooded after the rain came down Monday and more rain on Tuesday.
Trees were downed along Louisiana Highway and U.S. Highway 71. And several roofs ripped off of buildings.
"When I woke up and seen all that metal, it’s over in my neighbor's yard. Roof was blown off of my shop. My shop was flooded, most of my stuff in there is ruined. So I’m going to have to start over," David Parker, who suffered storm damage, said. "When it got daylight, this is what we seen. It’s pretty bad for us, we had one in September and then about a month ago there was one north of us a little bit went through there, so it’s getting pretty regular around here."
No injuries were reported.