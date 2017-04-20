A 20-year-old Hallsville man is being treated for his injuries following a fiery crash early Thursday morning.
William Click was traveling south on FM 450 through Hallsville just after 7 Thursday morning, when police say he suffered a medical emergency. Click then lost control of his 1997 GMC pickup, sending it careening into a triplex at the corner of FM 450 and Trailridge Dr.
The building and the truck caught fire.
After the crash, Click was found incoherent, and suffering severe burns to his upper body. He was rushed to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, then airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
Residents in the triplex suffered only minor injuries due to flying debris, and are expected to be ok.
Click's condition is unknown at this time.