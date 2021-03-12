HALLSVILLE, Texas - A Hallsville man, Kevin Fernandez, 39, was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile Tuesday after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance in locating a runaway female, out of Spring.
“Harrison County deputies received a call from Harris County Sheriff’s Office on March 9, 2021 for assistance in locating a runaway from Spring,” a press release from the sheriff’s office indicated.
Deputies were given an address in the Hallsville area after receiving a tip about the juvenile runaway’s possible location.
“Upon arrival of deputies to the address, it was discovered that the juvenile runaway was at the residence with an adult male who was not a relative,” sheriff’s officials noted.
“After a brief investigation, it was discovered that the male, identified as Kevin Fernandez, had allegedly provided THC gummies to the juvenile as well as alcohol,” sheriff’s officials said. “The alleged suspect advised deputies that the THC was located in the refrigerator and the THC gummies were recovered during the investigation.”
Deputies also discovered during the investigation that an alleged sexual assault had occurred. Thus, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance.
“The juvenile female was transferred to Willoughby Juvenile Center as a runaway,” sheriff’s officials said.