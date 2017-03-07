(article courtesy: marshallnewsmewssenger.com & Bridget Ortigo)
HALLSVILLE - A Hallsville mom's humorous Facebook video has gone viral after she detailed a not so humorous incident last week involving her toddler at a Longview restaurant.
Ashlea Charlson is a Hallsville homemaker who also works part-time as a professional photographer at Heart of the South Photography. But Charlson was not wanting to snap any photos on Feb. 28 to commemorate the suspicious object her 10-month-old son shoved into his mouth while playing on the playground of a Longview eatery - even though she said the memory will surely stay with her for life.
"I was watching him play in the play place and I saw him with something in his hand and knew he was about to put it in his mouth," Charlson said Monday.
"So I headed over towards him and I was walking to him I was saying 'no Nolan, no, no' but of course he put it in his mouth. So I was just going to swipe it out real quick, which I did. I noticed it was squishy so I smelled it and sure enough, it was poop. Not my son's poop but some other kids' poop, in my son's mouth."
Charlson said as a young mother, there were no books, magazine articles, or years of babysitting that could have prepared her for that moment.
"I mean, they did not prepare me for this," she said. "I'm getting the sanitary wipes and I'm wiping his hands and my hands and picking up the poop and thank the Lord my friend was there to calm me down because I was freaking out. I texted Nolan's doctor and he said Nolan should be fine and he was, but he did spit up a little bit later."
When leaving the restaurant, Charlson decided to make a Snapchat video with a humorous filter and send to her sister-in-law to describe what had just happened.
"I meant to just send it to her but I guess I posted it publicly on my Facebook page and it's just spread like wildfire," she said.
As of Monday, the video had about 250,000 views on Facebook and had also been posted to Youtube.
"I've had people from Nebraska and Louisiana commenting and friend requesting me," she said. "I just never imagined it would get this much attention."
While Charlson said she's sure her family will laugh about the incident in years to come as Nolan grows older, she is still disgusted that it happened.
"I mean, obviously I'm not a perfect parent and I'm at fault because he put it in his mouth before I could catch him but what parent is sitting there watching their kid and lets them poop in a play place," she said. "I mean you have to watch your kid all the time and if you see them take their pants down and go to the bathroom, obviously you need to stop them or clean it up."
Charlson said she doesn't hold the restaurant responsible in any way because as a frequent customer, she knows they do their best to clean the play place regularly.
"I mean it's not their job to babysit the kids in there," she said. "It's the parents' jobs."
But Charlson said Nolan is fine and that's the most important thing at the end of the day.
"Maybe when he gets older he'll laugh about this," she said. "Or hate me. I don't know which."
Nolan's reaction might be unknown to the video but thousands of Facebook followers seem to love it.