BENTON, La. -- Proceeds from a hamburger lunch fundraiser to benefit a Benton police officer hurt earlier this month on the job will be presented to him at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office held the fundraiser Thursday for Officer LaRandle Taylor. He's a part-time officer and as such not eligible for sick leave and is not covered by insurance.
Taylor was injured after severe storms and tornadoes passed through the Benton area on Jan. 11. He was trying to keep vehicles from hitting downed utility lines when an inattentive driver failed to slow down and hit the lines, causing one to strike Taylor and his police unit. Taylor was shocked and is still recovering from his injuries.
“This fundraiser is a great opportunity for everyone to rally together and help a member of our community who helps to serve and protect,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.
All of the money that was raised will be given to Taylor and his family to help them cover his medical bills and living expenses while being off work.
An account at the First National Bank of Benton has also been set up for Taylor to receive additional donations.