SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just when you thought relations between the Airport Authority and the hangar owners association could not get worse, they have.
The board unanimously approved an amendment to new ground lease agreements. Many hangar owners had already said they won't sign them.
That's because those agreements say the airport will take ownership of the hangars.
And now the board has added language saying owners of hangars that are at least 30 years old must pay for improvements to them. The amount depends on how much rent they pay.
"To add insult to injury, the new amendment indicates that you want me to make sure I upgrade before you get it as soon as possible," hangar owner Dave Fortuna complained to the board at their monthly meeting.
"I don't like to be told that I have to spend money just to satisfy some guy over at the FAA," added Vincent Rice.
The president of the Shreveport Airports Hangar Owners Association vows they'll fight it.
"One of the unique things about America is that even if our leadership lacks the knowledge, the courage and the ability to protect the citizens, the cowardice of the constable does not leave the citizens defenseless. We can protect ourselves. And ladies and gentlemen, we will," Jim Graves bellowed.
Interim Airports Director Stacy Kuba explained that the amendment followed a meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration. She said the FAA wants investments made in the older hangars. Kuba added that the board doesn't want anything getting in the way of FAA funding for the city's airports.
Another hangar owner, Bill Underhill, had an angry response to the board.
"If y'all love this city, every one of you -- with the exception of Mr. Jenkins -- up here, should resign now. 'Cause you have done more to damage the aviation industry in this town," Underhill said.
Oliver Jenkins recently joined the board.
The board also extended the deadline to apply for the controversial new leases until February.
Meantime, the board made its choice on who to recommend for a permanent airports director. He is Wade Davis, who has served as executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in New York state. The town's international airport falls under the OBPA.
Ogdensburg is on the border with Canada. Its website says the airport is served by two airlines -- United (operated by Skywest) and Allegiant Airlines.
The recommendation of Davis goes first to Mayor Adrian Perkins, and will then need approval from the city council.