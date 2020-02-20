SHREVEPORT, La. -- A letter from an Federal Aviation Authority official adds more fuel to the fire between hangar owners and the Shreveport Airport Authority.
FAA Regional Airports Director Ignacio Flores wrote in a letter to Shreveport Airports Director Wade Davis about the main sticking point between the two sides -- the so-called reversion clause that's part of new ground leases.
Hangar owners say that clause means the city's airports can seize their hangars. And the policy has caused their hangar values to plummet.
Flores wrote, "The FAA does not require airport sponsors to include reversion clauses in their leases. This is a local airport sponsor decision."
Hangar owners pounced on that sentence at Thursday's Airport Authority Board meeting, where they packed the room.
"What the FAA confirmed for us after all of these discussions is that what we have been crying out from the wilderness from the beginning is right, and what has been shouted back to us from the positions of power has been wrong," said Jim Graves, President of the Shreveport Airports Hangar Owners Association.
But the letter from Flores goes on to say, "Including a reversion clause in the lease agreements is a common industry practice and highly encouraged by the FAA."
Flores says that's so airports don't sign agreements that could compromise their ability to control future development.
Still, Graves lit into board members who've insisted on keeping the reversion clause.
"All of you should be ashamed of yourself! You have squandered the moral authority to govern! Resign!" Graves demanded during his allotted time to address the board.
But during the meeting, the board approved new leases for 16 hangar owners at the downtown and regional airports.
However, Graves says 30 more hangar owners have now joined the lawsuit against the city. And he says more are coming.
Davis and board chairwoman Waynette Ballengee declined comment because of the litigation. The lawsuit also prompted the board to table two agenda items dealing with leases.
Graves says he will urge Mayor Adrian Perkins to take action against the board.