SHREVEPORT, La. -- The nearly three year battle between hangar owners and the Airport Authority has landed at city council. The Shreveport Hangar Owners Association wants the city to do an internal audit of the board overseeing the city's two airports.
The owners' anger was rekindled after the council recently confirmed the reappointment of Airport Authority board member Jonathan Reynolds without giving them a chance to speak out.
And they say tax assessors have reported that their hangars have lost 60 percent of their value. And they blame the board's actions for that.
About 20 hangar owners stood in support of their group's president, Jim Graves, and another hangar owner, Monty Walford, who took to the podium at Tuesday's council meeting. Walford is a former council member.
About those plummeting hangar values, Walford told the council, "That's not costing the Airport Authority a penny. They don't get tax money. You do. It's coming out of the Shreveport budget."
Walford and Graves complained about Reynolds and three other members of the Airport Authority who are holdovers from the Ollie Tyler administration.
"They have literally allowed our interest and rights to be sold out to an overreach of bureaucratic power to the promise of federal largesse. We know better. And we demand better from our government officials," Graves forcefully said.
"These four have allowed nameless unelected federal bureaucrats to run roughshod over your citizens and constituents by letting them impose an unproven non-statutory, non-regulatory business model on their customers as if it were lawfully mandated," Graves continued.
Hangar owners are upset over lease renewals that say, at the end of their terms, their hangars become the property of the city.
Of that so-called reversion clause, Board chairwoman Waynette Ballengee says, "This is standard language. This is not new language. It was in the lease when they signed on to be tenants. This board did not create the issue."
Graves says that's true. But he says hangar owners never feared losing their hangars at the end of leases. They just renewed them. But now, since the board has gotten the FAA involved, Graves says there's a new interpretation that means they would lose their hangars.
Regarding the call for an audit, Graves says he wants a third party to directly look at evidence he's willing to turn over that he says uncovers bookkeeping misdeeds. He says the board has manipulated data so that the city's own independent audit turned up nothing.
Graves says using the city's own internal auditor would mean no added cost.
Councilman John Nickelson says he's discussing among fellow members whether to bring a resolution calling for another independent audit.