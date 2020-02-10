SHREVEPORT, La. - New lease agreements are causing a stir between the Shreveport Airport Authority and hangar owners. The battle goes back at least two years.
RELATED ARTICLE: Hangar owners park complaints with city council
Monday was the deadline for tenants to turn in applications for new leases, but they also turned in protest letters.
The terms of the contract can transfer ownership of the hangars to the city, but the owners say they spent too much money on their hangars to give them away.
Hangar owners have to sign the lease by February 20. The hangar owners wanted to extend that deadline to negotiate the contract. The airport director, Wade Davis, says the lease and the deadline is in compliance with the FAA. The president of the Shreveport Airport Hangar Owners Association, Jim Graves, says the FAA is okay with the extension. However, the airport authority denied their request.
"They keep saying that the FAA is making them do this," Graves said. "I spoke with the director of the FAA's regional office on Friday and he said this does not come from him. He is fine with us relaxing this deadline until July 1 as we had requested."
This left hangar owners unsure if they'll keep their hangar or lose them to the city.
"I'm not a rich guy, some of the folks there have money," said hangar owner Dave Fortuna. "There's a lot of folks like me out there that just enjoy the hobby. We've gotten, boy, the short end of the sticks is an easy way to say it."
"Since they started this, my time has been occupied ceaselessly in dealing with this nonsense from this government agency off the rails," Graves said.
Wade Davis, the recently-appointed airport director, says the narrative of the city taking over the hangars is not true. He claims it's just wording that they have to put in the contract.
"This is a standard type reversion, type language that is in all, majority type contracts," Davis said. "What's unusual at this point is there's been dis-communication in the past between the airport and the tenants association. That's one of the things we hope to alleviate and change."
Graves says he wants the new lease torn up. If that doesn't happen, he says he'll be forced to take legal action.