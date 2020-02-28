SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's another lawsuit by hangar owners at Shreveport airports. More than 30 of them have signed onto a suit against the city and one of its Airport Authority board members.
The suit claims the city violated Louisiana's open meetings law by quietly adding Jonathan Reynolds' name for reappointment to a council agenda last month. The suit seeks to nullify his re-appointment.
Shreveport Airports Hangar Owners Association President Jim Graves draws a comparison to the controversy over Mayor Adrian Perkins' adding CAO nominee Henry Whitehorn to his staff before being confirmed by the city council.
"In that case the administration disrespected and disregarded the rights of a co-equal branch of government, the City Council, to participate in a relevant way in an appointment by bringing Whitehorn into public employment at full salary before his confirmation by the Council," Graves explained.
"In our case, they all disrespected and disregard the rights of the people to participate in a relevant way in an appointment by circumventing the public notice and two week layover requirements. Both cases represent an insult to the processes of good government, and an assault on the rule of law," Graves added.
More than 30 hangar owners are also suing the city and the Airport Authority over new lease renewal language in a long running battle.