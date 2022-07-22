SHREVEPORT, La. -- More tax revenue is flying out of the city's airports, and hangar owners say a multi-million dollar judgement against the governing board could be next in the ongoing dispute over ground lease renewals.
A two-man crew was disassembling a hangar at the downtown airport Thursday morning. Monty Walford, an officer with the hangar owners' association, says it's the third hangar to be torn down -- two downtown and the other at Shreveport Regional.
Owners warned of this during their five-year battle with the Shreveport Airport Authority. They say their hangars have plunged 70 percent in value under a policy that allows the board to take possession of hangars.
"Wouldn't it be better to have people wanting to build hangars, to build the tax base, to attract more airplanes, and with more airplanes, comes more FAA grant money?" said Walford, the Vice President of Government Relations for the Shreveport Airports Hangar Owners Association.
"It's like a pistol pointed at your foot and pulling the trigger," he added of the board's policy.
Walford says owners are taking their hangars and planes to airports in other nearby towns that have friendlier lease terms. And he may join them.
"When my lease is up, unless they offer to pay me market value, mine's coming down. It may wind up at general scrap. But I would do that before I would give it to them," Walford said.
The SAA has cited Federal Aviation Administration requirements for the lease renewal terms that hangar owners are rebelling against. The owners say those requirements do not exist.
Meantime, more than 40 hangar owners are suing the SAA over their devalued properties.
The Airport Authority did not respond to a request for comment.