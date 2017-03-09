The Barbie doll has been around for more than half a century.
Thursday, Barbie celebrates her 58th birthday.
Mattel introduced Barbie the teenage fashion model at the New York Toy Fair on March 9, 1959.
Ruth Handler created the iconic doll.
She named it after her daughter, after seeing her little girl playing with paper dolls.
Handler wanted a 3-D doll for girls to play out their dreams.
Since its debut, Barbie has had many careers, everything from an astronaut, a nurse, a firefighter and even president.