TEXARKANA, Ark. – Beyond the Badge of Texarkana hosted a greatly appreciated Law Enforcement Day luncheon on Monday at the not-yet-officially-open Monjunis Italian Café in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The organization Beyond the Badge of Texarkana is a new organization created to strengthen, support and encourage the blue family which states that they are dedicated to supporting law enforcement spouses, as well as promoting volunteerism and charity within the law enforcement community.
Some TAPD officers were seen sporting their newly-officer-designed sesquicentennial badges.
Judging by the smiles on the officers’ faces, it was obvious just how much they truly did enjoy their Happy Law Enforcement Day lunch today.
The new Monjunis Italian Café is set to open at the end of Jan., although there is not a specific date yet slated for the opening.
Judging by social media, the Texarkana area looks very forward to having a new, good restaurant on the Arkansas side coming soon.
Manager Paul Martin said Texarkana had a Monjunis about 15 years ago.
The new Monjunis in the new Texarkana location, is under new ownership, David Alvis who is also the owner of the Silver Star Steakhouse in Texarkana, and the same owner of Monjunis and Butter Cups in Shreveport.