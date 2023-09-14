SHREVEPORT, La. - School fights, especially among older kids, are considered serious and often result in arrests. However, not all these cases end up in court, thanks to a unique program run by Volunteers for Youth Justice.
Over the years, this program has successfully kept hundreds of students out of the juvenile justice system.
"When two kids get into a fight, they are suspended, and sometimes they're arrested. And instead of having to go through the court system, the two fighters can come to our conflict resolution class, we give them conflict, better strategies to work out their conflict, and their parents have to attend as well. So their parents are learning, you know, just because their kid came home and said, 'I didn't do anything,' they learned the truth, by the time the fight is over," said Kelli Todd, Volunteers for Youth Justice executive director.
The diversion program aims to address the root causes of conflicts among students rather than resorting to punitive measures. Students who have been involved in fights can attend these conflict resolution classes as an alternative to court proceedings. The program equips them with better strategies for resolving conflicts and provides an opportunity for their parents to gain insight into the situation.
After completing the classes, the students are usually allowed to return to school and serve the remainder of the year in the in-school suspension program. Furthermore, the district attorney is willing to drop any charges related to the fight, but this offer stands for only one fight a year per student.
The Harbor's diversion program has not only spared many students from the legal consequences of their actions but has also helped them develop conflict resolution skills that can benefit them throughout their lives.
To learn more about this program and its impact on the community, listen to the full interview in the "Education Check-Up" podcast on KTBS.com/podcasts.