SHREVEPORT, La. - The advertised arctic blast scheduled to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday was moving into southern Colorado as of late Wednesday evening. It's projected to bring extreme cold and wind on Thursday. The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the ArkLaTex starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until midday on Christmas Eve.
At the peak of the cold snap, lows by early Friday morning may reach the single digits to the low teens!
And highs that afternoon may only make it into the 20s...some 30 degrees below average!
Gusty winds of 20 to 40 mph during this extreme cold could produce wind chills below zero by early Friday!
Thus, the Shreveport National Weather Service has us under a Wind Chill Advisory starting at noon on Thursday and ending 24 hours later.
Here is the forecast timeline for the arctic blast pushing through the ArkLaTex.
At noon on Thursday, the front is forecast from Texarkana to Marshall. Behind the boundary, temperatures are projected in the 20s. Ahead of it, we should see the 50s. There's only a slight chance of precipitation.
At 5 o'clock, the boundary is south of the area. Temperatures may be below freezing!
Later in the evening, the ArkLaTex will be in the deep freeze with readings mostly in the teens!
The forecast for the rest of the Christmas Holiday calls for a slow warm up with highs approaching 40 on Christmas Day. Average afternoon temperatures this time of year are in the upper 50s.
Stay safe with these Winter Weather Tips from the Shreveport National Weather Service.
