Harrell Roberson saw no future staying on the family farm in El Dorado, Arkansas. But he did see a call to duty in World War II, and took on what was considered one of the most dangerous jobs on the crew of a B-17 bomber.
It was called the Flying Fortress for a reason. Five gunners protected B-17's on their perilous missions. The tail gunner, two waist gunners on each side, a top turret gunner, and the lonely, terrifying duty of ball turret gunner. That job drew a brave volunteer -- Roberson.
"Nobody else wanted. I said I'll take it," Harrell said.
Roberson curled into the ball turret beneath the bomber, exposed to enemy fire, wheeling himself around to fire two 50-caliber machine guns at any threat flying at them from below.
"Sure we were scared. No reason to tell you we weren't," he says.
And so the crew prayed every time before they headed down the runway. They prayed not to join the tens of thousands of airmen who died over Europe, shot down by German fighter planes or anti-aircraft fire from the ground.
Harrell believes in that prayer.
"'Cause not a one of our crew ever got a scratch, or injured, and came home safely," Harrell says. "We flew 30 missions. Brought planes back that was damaged so bad they'd just salvage them for parts."
"One time we came back and the whole side of the plane was shot out. We just went out the side of the plane. We didn't even open the doors to get out," Harrell recalled.
Harrell is sad for those who didn't come home from the war, including classmates. But he's glad he went through it.
"I still would do it again if I had to. I wouldn't want to. But I would. I love this country," he says.
Harrell is retired in Natchitoches where he took a job to run a cement plant after seeing the city's famed Christmas lights in 1953. He says he couldn't imagine a prettier community to live.