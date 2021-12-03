MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a “narcotics search warrant” at a Harleton home Thursday that resulted in the seizure of drugs, money and four arrests.
“The warrant was obtained through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force (comprised of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, and Marshall Police Department),” the sheriff's office said in a news release. “The search of the residence revealed a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine (144 grams) and US currency, which were seized from the location.”
Deputies arrested Maygn Goode, 33, of Harleton; Ciara Wright, 26, of Marshall; Samual Gideon, 43, and Daniel Smith, 47, both of Harleton. They were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a second-degree felony.
“The efforts and success from our Violent Crime and Drug Task Force is being felt all over the county,” said Sheriff BJ Fletcher.