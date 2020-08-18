MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three Marshall men following the theft of a vehicle and a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.
Robert Haskins, 21, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; Edwardo Vasquez Jr., 18, booked with two counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity; and Alejandro Perez, 18, faces two counts of burglary of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
A caller stated he was watching his neighbor’s vehicle being broken into around 3:30 a.m. He gave a description of a white crew truck and several male suspects.
When deputies arrived, they met the truck at the south end of Southfield Lane. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle when it turned back into the north entrance to Southfield Lane. Deputies approached the vehicle from both ends of the road forcing the vehicle to a stop. Two suspects ran and one remained in the truck.
A K-9 located one of the suspects hiding in the nearby field. The third was apprehended later in the day on a traffic stop.
Deputies say the truck was stolen.
Authorities say six vehicle burglaries happened the early Monday morning.
All three have been booked into the Harrison County Jail.