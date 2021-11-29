MARHSALL, Texas - An 11-year-old Hallsville girl died Saturday in a hunting accident
Harrison County sheriff's deputies say the father accidentally shot his daughter with a 30-30 rifle.
Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said Daisy Grace Lynn George's father went to clear the hammer thinking the gun was unloaded when the rifle went off in a car.
Fletcher said the girl, a sixth-grade student at Hallsville ISD, was taken to a Longview hospital where she died.
"Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved," Fletcher said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Daisy's funeral expenses.
Fletcher said Monday he doesn't foresee any arrests coming from the tragedy.